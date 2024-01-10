Ex-Featherstone Rovers and Bradford Bulls playmaker Dane Chisholm announces retirement

FORMER Featherstone Rovers and Bradford Bulls playmaker Dane Chisholm has retired following the end of the 2023 season.

Chisholm joined Keighley Cougars in 2022 before returning to former side Featherstone midway through last season.

However, the maverick playmaker couldn’t help Rovers earn promotion to Super League, with the West Yorkshire side falling to a shock home defeat to London Broncos in the semi-final of the Championship play-offs.

In three spells at Featherstone, Chisholm made almost 50 appearances, but the 33-year-old will also be fondly remembered at Bradford where he made 32 appearances between 2017 and 2019.

Chisholm first came to UK shores in 2015 with Hull KR, where he made seven appearances before joining Bradford, Sheffield Eagles and then Bradford again.

A four-year spell at Featherstone followed whilst a short period was spent on loan at London Broncos shortly after and then Keighley before a return to Rovers last year.

Chisholm posted on social media: “Decided to hang the boots up professionally. What a ride that was. I’ve made mates for life , Traveled the world but most of all got to meet my beautiful wife and have my amazing kids. Thanks to everyone who made the journey such a good one. Onto the next phase ✌️”

Though the 33-year-old has hung up his boots professionally, it doesn’t necessarily mean the end of his rugby league career with the likes of Blake Austin, David Fifita and Blake Ferguson all playing the game at a local level in Australia.

