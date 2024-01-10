Ex-Leeds Rhinos veteran Keith Senior to captain Super League side against NRL in charity match

EX-LEEDS RHINOS veteran Keith Senior is set to captain a Super League select side against an NRL equivalent in a charity match this weekend.

The fixture will take place in Pattaya, Thailand, known for being a popular tourist destination, with all funds raised going to the Father Ray Foundation, an orphanage near Pattaya according to The Mole in his Wide World of Sports column.

Senior will captain the Super League side with former Great Britain legend Andy Gregory coaching them whilst ex-Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity boss Brian Smith is coaching their Australian counterparts.

Matt Cooper, a St George Illawarra Dragons hero, will captain the NRL side with ex-Hull FC stars Richard Swain and Jason Smith also set to take part.

“We are thrilled to bring the excitement of former Australian NRL and English Super League players to Pattaya, especially for such a good cause,” said Peter Thompson, the event organiser.

