Ex-Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils star Josh Jones finds surprising new career

FORMER Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils star Josh Jones has found a surprising new career following his retirement from rugby league.

After suffering prolonged concussion following a knock early in the 2023 Super League season, Jones decided to retire and focus on a life away from rugby league.

Well, it appears he is doing just that with the 30-year-old heading into the finance industry after hanging up his boots.

Jones posted on Instagram: “Delighted to announce my transition into the finance industry, starting a new role as a mortgage advisor at the Cheshire based firm ‘When The Bank Says No’.

“I am incredibly thankful for this opportunity and excited about the success the next chapter of my career can bring.”

Jones announced his retirement last month, posting on X: “After a tough 18 months I have made the difficult decision to retire from professional rugby league.

“I want to start by thanking everyone who has supported me throughout my Rugby League career, I’ve made some unbelievable memories and I thank everyone who made that possible.

“To my family and friends, thank you for your continued love and sacrifices throughout my professional career. The moments we have shared will stay with me forever!

“I also want to thank St.Helens, Exeter, Salford, Hull & Huddersfield for giving me the opportunity to represent them. Rugby League is all I’ve ever known, it has given so many wonderful highs and allowed me to achieve my dream.”

The 30-year-old has made almost 300 career appearances, with most of those coming in a Salford Red Devils shirt where he registered 114 appearances.

Jones also made almost 100 appearances for St Helens, seven for Hull FC and 51 for Huddersfield.

