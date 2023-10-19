Rhys Lovegrove makes Super League switch following London Broncos promotion

RHYS LOVEGROVE has the switch to a Super League side following the promotion of London Broncos to the top flight.

Lovegrove became assistant coach at the capital club halfway through the year, helping the Broncos to an 18-14 triumph over Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final.

Now, the 36-year-old will become Hull KR’s academy head coach for the 2024 season and beyond.

The former front-rower was a fan favourite during his playing career at Hull KR, making 160 appearances and scoring 16 tries across his eight-season stint at the Robins.

Since retiring in 2016, Lovegrove had spells on the coaching staff at Bradford and Doncaster before joining Keighley as an assistant coach in 2019.

During his time at Keighley, the 36-year-old rose to the position of head coach. The 36-year-old is remembered for leading the Cougars to an undefeated campaign in 2022, securing promotion to the Betfred Championship.

Speaking on Lovegrove’s appointment, Hull KR’s Head of Academy, Jason Netherton, shared his delight on reuniting with his former teammate:

“It’s a terrific appointment, you only have to look at what Rhys has done as Head Coach of Keighley, and most recently at London Broncos to know what he’ll bring to our young lads in the Academy.”

“Having spent eight seasons with him as a player at Hull KR, I know his outstanding attitude and work ethic towards the game will be invaluable to our junior pathways. I’m excited to be working with Rhys again.”

Lovegrove outlined his new role as an important new chapter in his coaching career: “I really wanted this to be the next stage of my career. I wanted to work with youth more, and really cement that pathway at Hull KR.”

“The way I coach and like to deliver, it certainly looks towards that development model so I’m really excited to progress that and hopefully play a part in the future success at the club.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.