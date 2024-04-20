Ex-Hull FC fullback Tex Hoy completes move to Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed the signing of 24-year-old Tex Hoy until the end of the season.

Hoy recently left Hull FC by mutual consent, and has been looking for a club since his departure.

fter playing 29 games in the NRL for the Newcastle Knights between 2020 and 2022, Hoy departed for pastures new and signed for Hull FC in 2023.

Since joining the Black and Whites, Hoy made 24 appearances, scoring four tries and kicking three goals and now fills the quota spot at Castleford vacated by Albert Vete who left the club by mutual consent.

Castleford’s director of rugby Danny Wilson said:

“We are always looking at improving the squad and we feel Tex coming in does just that. He has some real quality and has a point to prove in the Super League.

“Bringing in Tex gives some healthy competition at fullback.”

