Player ratings as Warrington Wolves edge out Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils overcome red card to beat London Broncos

WARRINGTON WOLVES edged out Leigh Leopards 16-14 in an incredible Super League clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Josh Charnley broke the deadlock inside the first two minutes, diving over in the corner though Matt Moylan missed the conversion attempt.

Warrington, however, worked their way back into the game as Leon Hayes grubbered through for Lachlan Fitzgibbon to grab his first try in Wolves colours. Josh Thewlis’ conversion sent the hosts into a 6-4 lead after 21 minutes.

Though the Wolves seemingly had the momentum, it was the Leopards that struck after the half-hour with a terrific effort. A Moylan kick was caught by Umyla Hanley who offloaded to Zak Hardaker. The latter then kicked through back inside for the chasing Ben McNamara and he gleefully dotted down. Moylan converted to make it 10-6.

Half-time: Warrington Wolves 6-10 Leigh Leopards

The Leopards were in the mood for blood at the start of the second-half, and, they had the perfect riposte to a strong few opening sets from Warrington with Ricky Leutele going over from a neat inside Charnley pass. Moylan couldn’t convert, however, with Leigh commanding a 14-6 lead.

Leigh were by far the better team until the hour when Warrington reduced the deficit to just two when Matt Dufty dived over off a superb Fitzgibbon offload. Thewlis converted to make it 14-12.

Now Sam Burgess’ side had the momentum and the try of the day came with ten minutes to go as Thewlis broke down the right before feeding Matty Nicholson on the inside for a scintillating score. Thewlis this time couldn’t add the extras as Warrington led 16-14.

And despite Leigh’s best efforts, Warrington held on for a priceless victory.

Warrington Wolves

1 Matt Dufty – 9

2 Josh Thewlis – 8

3 Toby King – 8

20 Connor Wrench 6

5 Matty Ashton – 7

6 George Williams – 8

18 Leon Hayes – 7

8 James Harrison – 7

9 Danny Walker – 6

15 Joe Philbin – 6

13 Matty Nicholson – 7

12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon – 9

17 Jordy Crowther – 6

Substitutes

4 Stefan Ratchford – 5

10 Paul Vaughan – 7

19 Joe Bullock – 6

32 Sam Powell – 6

Tries: Fitzgibbon (21), Dufty (63), Nicholson (70)

Goals: Thewlis 2/3

Leigh Leopards

6 Matt Moylan – 7

24 Umyla Hanley – 7

3 Zak Hardaker – 8

4 Ricky Leutele – 7

5 Josh Charnley – 7

21 Ben McNamara – 6

7 Lachlan Lam – 6

8 Tom Amone – 7

15 Matt Davis – 6

10 Robbie Mulhern – 6

11 Kai O’Donnell – 8

16 Frankie Halton – 6

17 Owen Trout – 6

Substitutes

12 Jack Hughes – 5

14 Dan Norman – N/A

20 Oliver Holmes – 7

33 Brad Dwyer – 6

Tries: Charnley (2), McNamara (32), Leutele (48)

Goals: Moylan 1/3

London Broncos vs Salford Red Devils

London broke the deadlock around the midway point in the first-half after a strong start to the fixture. A passage of passing ended with winger Iliess Macani going over in the corner. Oli Leyland’s conversion, however, hit the post as the Broncos led 4-0.

The visitors ran in their first try moments later when Kallum Watkins crashed over. Marc Sneyd, of course, converted to make it 6-4 for the Red Devils at half-time.

Half-time: London Broncos 4-6 Salford Red Devils

Salford were quickest out of the blocks in the second-half, Deon Cross flying in acrobatically after just three minutes. Sneyd – was there ever any doubt? – converted from out wide for a 12-4 lead.

Will Lovell was sinbinned for London moments later for a dangerous tackle on Tim Lafai, but the Red Devils were down to 12 for the rest of the game on 55 minutes when King Vuniyayawa was sent off for dumping Marcus Stock on his head.

Neither side, however, could break the stalemate as Salford held on for a 12-4 win despite Lafai thinking he had made sure of win four minutes from time.

