Ex-Hull KR forward Rhys Kennedy signs for Super League club

FORMER Hull KR forward Rhys Kennedy will be staying in Super League after signing a deal with one of Rovers’ rivals.

The towering prop, who departed Rovers at the end of 2023, has signed a deal with London Broncos.

London, who earned promotion to Super League for 2024 through the Championship Grand Final, have been building their squad for the top flight with Kennedy joining Sadiq Adebiyi in the capital.

