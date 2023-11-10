York Knights swoop for Super League trio

YORK KNIGHTS have swooped for three Super League starlets ahead of the 2024 Championship season.

Castleford Tigers outside back Francis Coggle has made the move as have Hull KR pair Harvey Reynolds and Jack Potter.

Potter joins the Knights as a halfback from Hull KR after joining the Academy at the age of 16 and has played for one year in the reserves team.

On signing with the Knights, Jack Potter said: “Yeah I’m really excited.

“I think it’s a really great opportunity for me and I really appreciate the Club giving me the opportunity – I’m excited to get stuck in.”

“As soon as I heard about it I wanted to come straight away…

“I think it’s a really good Club, really well run, they’ve done really well this year and hopefully I can be part of it…”

Knights newbie, Francis Coggle added: “I’m delighted to sign here with York, it’s a team with big ambition and a good project that’s well underway…

“I can’t wait to get started properly…

“I had a season and a half there (Castleford) and I felt like it was time to move on and hopefully chase another opportunity…

Francis Coggle joins York from Castleford Tigers as a centre/winger. He started out his rugby career at Hull KR Academy during the Covid years but went onto play amateur rugby league at the National Conference for Beverley. Coggle was then picked up for Castleford Tigers reserves in 2020.

Coggle continued: “I feel like those experiences have set me up well for this now.”

Back-rower Harvey Reynolds follows suit and joins the Knights from the Hull KR Academy.

“Hendo sold it to me really…

“I really like the direction of the Club, the way its going…I think it’s a great opportunity for me to develop as a player…I can’t wait to get started.”

“The facilities are great here and the lads are great – they work hard for each other and I want to be a part of it.

“You need players like that when you’re playing.”

Knights Head Coach, Andrew Henderson, added: “I’ve always made it clear that at the end of the season, I felt we needed a bigger squad going into the 2024 season.

“To give us not only more depth but some more genuine competition for places at training and going into the season.

“These three young players became available in the closed season.

“I thought they all have something to offer, they’ll be a great fit for our environment and we’re just really excited that we can present them with an opportunity here at York.

“It’s important that from a squad point of view we get the balance right of senior players, established players and younger players that are in their development phase.

“Obviously, these three players will still be in their development phase as players, but I think they’ll bring a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm and I think they’ve got some potential to work with that we can develop further here at York.

“I’m really excited to see what they’ll bring to the team and to the squad and hopefully over the course of this next 12 months we’ll see their game develop and grow and who knows they may have a longer future here at the Club moving forward.

“I’m really pleased to have all of these guys on board – Jack Potter and Harvey Reynolds both have gone through the Hull KR system.

“Jack is a busy little halfback who’s got a great kicking game on him and also a very good organiser…

“Harvey Reynolds – the back-rower runs really good lines and looks a real athlete, an exciting young talent.”

And Francis Coggle, who we’ve got from Castleford Tigers – a winger/fullback, who for me has potential to progress and develop and hopefully will do in our environment.

“I’m really pleased to secure the services of all three and I’m looking forward to what they’re going to bring to the squad in 2024.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.