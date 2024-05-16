Ex-Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers star Blake Austin gives honest view on Super League

FORMER Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers star Blake Austin has labelled Super League a “tougher” competition than the NRL.

Austin, who returned to Australia following the culmination of a short-term deal with the Tigers in 2023, spent five seasons in the northern hemisphere.

The 33-year-old first joined the Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2019 Super League season before switching to Leeds in 2022 and then Castleford midway through 2023.

But, whilst some overseas players believe that the NRL is the number one, Austin has explained just how tough Super League is.

“It’s a lot tougher over there, it’s a tougher brand of footy,” Austin told St Helens legend James Graham on The Bye Round podcast.

“The weather lends itself to that too, it’s more of a ‘bash-up game’. You can’t count on anything happening over there.

“Super League, you could get a four man jamming out of the line to shut down a half, whereas over here, everyone is in a system and knows what they doing and you know how to counteract it.

“It’s unpredictable and definitely tougher. They have big goofy forwards where they flop in on at you an angle whereas in the NRL it’s so far that’s it’s hard to hurt anyone. All the thought is consumed with sticking to your job and doing your role.

“In Super League, they would rather win a game 40-38 than 6-0, they want excitement.”

Austin has now retired from professional rugby league but is still playing local rugby league for the Entrance Tigers.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast