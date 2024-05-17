Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont teases major announcement after posting photo with head coach Adrian Lam

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has teased a major announcement that will undoubtedly go down well with the club’s fans.

Much has been made of the future of Leigh head coach Adrian Lam with the 2023 Challenge Cup winner out of contract at the end of the season.

Hull FC have targeted Lam on the back of a failed attempt to lure Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley across the Pennines, but it appears as though the Leopards may well have won the battle – if Beaumont’s social media post is anything to go by.

Beaumont uploaded a photo of himself and Lam shaking hands in front of a Bentley showroom of sorts, with the caption: “Some things are worth coming home for.”

Some things are worth coming home for 😎 pic.twitter.com/HctntiRcV5 — Derek John Beaumont (@derek_beaumont) May 16, 2024

Lam has always spoken of his commitment to a five-year plan at the Leigh Sports Village and when pressed on his future most recently, said: “I’m off contract at the end of the year which is probably why those sort of links keep coming up. I’m forever having conversations with Derek, the club and my situation as a coach.

“Nothing has changed from a week ago, nothing will probably change in a month, it might take three months.

“I’ve tried to push those things aside and make sure I focus on this team because we need to start winning.”

However, if Beaumont’s post is anything to go by, there could well be exciting news around the corner for all Leopards fans.

