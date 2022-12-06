Ex-Leeds Rhinos boss Brian McDermott on the NRL being ‘the best competition’ as opposed to Super League

EX-Leeds Rhinos boss Brian McDermott has stated that the NRL is ‘the best competition’ as opposed to Super League in his first interview with new club Newcastle Knights.

McDermott will be working alongside Adam O’Brien as assistant coach at the Knights following a year with the Featherstone Rovers in the Championship.

And, in his first interview, the former Bradford Bulls prop has stated just how big of a move it is.

“Pretty big, it’s been a big move. I think the whole process, when it was confirmed that I was coming it dawned on me just how big of a move this is,” McDermott said.

“Not just the logistics of getting out here, but a career path. It’s a fortunate thing to happen.”

McDermott is also determined to take the chance of experiencing the NRL as a coach – something which he was unable to do as a player.

“I think any English man wants to test himself against the best competition and that’s the NRL, I didn’t have that chance as a player as I wasn’t that good but now I do as a coach.”