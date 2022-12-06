Club reportedly ‘agrees to pay’ transfer fee for Wigan Warriors star John Bateman but move delayed due to chase of Parramatta Eels halfback

WIGAN Warriors star John Bateman’s move has reportedly been delayed due to a club’s big play for Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses.

Bateman has been linked with a move to the Wests Tigers for a number of weeks and now Channel 7’s Michelle Bishop believes that a transfer fee has been agreed, but that Wests’ intense desire to bring in Moses is causing a delay.

Moses has an option in his favour with Eels for 2024, which means he can negotiate with rivals for that season and beyond, but the Lebanon international doesn’t even have to inform the Eels of his decision until Round 10 of 2023.

“The Wests Tigers have actually agreed to pay Bateman’s transfer fee from the UK. That’s all happening,” Bishop told Fox Sports.

“The Mitchell Moses situation could be the thing that’s holding it up.

“The Tigers are going all guns blazing and they actually want Moses for 2023.

“They need to leave some cash in the cap for that to become a reality.

“Both Bateman and Moses share the same player manager, so they clearly hold the trump card in this one.

“Nervous times for Eels fans.”

Wests are attempting to put together a package for Moses which would see him being paid $1 million a year.

News Corp reporter Dave Riccio told SEN that the Eels have tabled a “significant four-year offer” to the 28-year-old but he believes “it won’t be in the vicinity” of what Wests will be putting forward.

“I received a call (from a source) that suggested there is no way in the world that Mitchell Moses will be there in 2024,” Riccio said.

“If I’m a betting man, I don’t believe that Mitchell Moses will be there in 2024.

“I can tell you that Parramatta officials are nervous. They are nervous about where this is going to go.”