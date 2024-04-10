Ex-Leeds Rhinos stalwart Jamie Jones-Buchanan names “the most fun side to watch” in Super League

EX-LEEDS RHINOS stalwart Jamie Jones-Buchanan has named Salford Red Devils as “the most fun side to watch” in Super League.

The Red Devils have been one of Super League’s biggest surprise packages in the 2024 season following a great upheaval at the Salford Community Stadium at the end of 2023.

The likes of Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers and Joe Burgess all departed the Red Devils during the off-season whilst those such as Nene Macdonald, Cade Cust and Ethan Ryan have joined the club.

But, whilst a number of people and pundits predicted Salford to be amongst those fighting at the bottom of the table, the Red Devils are firmly in hunt for a play-off place.

And for Jones-Buchanan, he has hailed the Salford club as well as the relationship between Ryan Brierley and his coach Paul Rowley.

“Salford are the most fun side to watch,” Jones-Buchanan said live on Sky Sports.

“I love the Ryan Brierley story, the coach Paul Rowley giving him his debut and then his 300th shirt. The story of that camaraderie between him and his coach is wonderful.”

