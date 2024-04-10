Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals refereeing appointments as Jack Smith gets big game

THE Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals will be taking place this weekend with all ties over the course of Saturday and Sunday.
First up on Saturday will be Hull KR and Leigh Leopards, with that fixture taking place at 5pm and being broadcast live on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer before Catalans Dragons host Huddersfield Giants with a 7pm kick-off.
On Sunday, Castleford Tigers take on Wigan Warriors at The Jungle with that fixture kicking off at 3pm before St Helens go up against Warrington Wolves with a 4.30pm kick-off. The latter fixture will also be broadcast live on BBC Two and on the BBC iPlayer.
But, who will referee the quarter-finals?
Hull KR v Leigh Leopards
13th April, KO: 17:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: L. Rush
Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants
13th April, KO: 19:00
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: F. Humbert
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: Q. Boissonnade
In Goal: F. Figueras
In Goal 2: A. Cau
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors
14th April, KO: 15:00
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
In Goal: D. Arnold
In Goal 2: G. Jones
Time Keeper: P. Crashley
St Helens v Warrington Wolves
14th April, KO: 16:30
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: A. Brown
