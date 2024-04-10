Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals refereeing appointments as Jack Smith gets big game

THE Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals will be taking place this weekend with all ties over the course of Saturday and Sunday.

First up on Saturday will be Hull KR and Leigh Leopards, with that fixture taking place at 5pm and being broadcast live on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer before Catalans Dragons host Huddersfield Giants with a 7pm kick-off.

On Sunday, Castleford Tigers take on Wigan Warriors at The Jungle with that fixture kicking off at 3pm before St Helens go up against Warrington Wolves with a 4.30pm kick-off. The latter fixture will also be broadcast live on BBC Two and on the BBC iPlayer.

But, who will referee the quarter-finals?

Hull KR v Leigh Leopards

13th April, KO: 17:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: L. Rush

Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

13th April, KO: 19:00

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: F. Humbert

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: Q. Boissonnade

In Goal: F. Figueras

In Goal 2: A. Cau

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

14th April, KO: 15:00

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

In Goal: D. Arnold

In Goal 2: G. Jones

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

St Helens v Warrington Wolves

14th April, KO: 16:30

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: A. Brown

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.