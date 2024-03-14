Ex-Leeds Rhinos trialist joins Super League side’s reserves

FORMER Leeds Rhinos trialist Huw Worthington has joined Super League side London Broncos to play in the club’s reserves.

Worthington was named in the Broncos’ reserves squad for the fixture against Wigan Warriors at the weekend with the former rugby union man keen on a deal in the 13-man code.

The 28-year-old has played rugby union for clubs including Dragons, Bedford and Richmond, whilst also enjoying a spell in Australia with Sydney Roosters’ New South Wales Cup side last year.

Whilst at Leeds in 2023, Worthington also went on loan to the Widnes Vikings after joining the Rhinos in August with only a handful of reserves games left to play.

