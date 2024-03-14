Craig Lingard set to drop Castleford Tigers stars ahead of Catalans Dragons clash

CRAIG LINGARD is set to drop some of his Castleford Tigers stars ahead of their clash against Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.

The Tigers went down 50-8 against Huddersfield Giants last weekend and Lingard took aim at some of the performances from his players during that game.

Now he has confirmed that some of those that took to the game last week will not be playing on Saturday.

“There certainly will be changes in terms of personnel because it’s needed. It’s been a productive week and hopefully the performance will reflect that,” Lingard said.

“We know what is acceptable and what isn’t. The Huddersfield game wasn’t acceptable by any standards. Things have to change and there will be people dropping out this week.

“Players know if their performances aren’t good enough that they will drop down to the reserves and those are the standards we will develop.”

Paul McShane and Danny Richardson will still be absent will Lingard has confirmed three changes.

“Paul McShane isn’t in the squad, we will give him another week’s worth of rehab with the travel over to France and the two-and-a-half coach journey is a little bit too much to put him on too soon.

“Danny Rich is back training but won’t make the squad this week. It will be another week before he is up for selection.

“Cain Robb will be in the 17 along with Brad Martin and Samy Kibula. George Hill played really well in the reserves and he will come in as 18th man.

“We are rewarding people for their attitude. I can’t sit in a coach meeting and pick the same 17 that we had last week.”

Elie El-Zakhem won’t play, however, after missing the Huddersfield loss.

“Elie is still unavailable and it will be a week at least he returns.”

