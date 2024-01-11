Ex-Toronto Wolfpack star Hakim Miloudi still owed money by former Super League club as he opens up on “toughest experience” of his life

IT’S a saga that has gone on since 2020, but Toronto Wolfpack stars are still owed money.

Within four years, the Wolfpack had risen from League One to Super League before exiting the northern hemisphere game during a Covid-19 pandemic that changed the world as we knew it.

The Wolfpack, Canada’s first ever professional rugby league team, began in League One in 2017. By October 2019, they were in the first-tier.

After Covid-19 hit, however, the club withdrew from Super League before being denied re-entry during the 2020 season.

And that hit the Toronto stars the hardest with players having to find new clubs at the drop of a hat – and during a season when money was scarce throughout the league due to lack of gate receipts.

But, for the likes of new London Broncos recruit Hakim Miloudi still awaiting payment for six months of their salary from the Canadian club four years on.

“We are still waiting for the money, it was supposed to be paid in November but apparently it’s not coming,” Miloudi told League Express.

We are with GMB Union and they are looking after us, they are talking with the lawyer of the Toronto chairman and hopefully we get something sorted but I don’t think it is going too well at the moment.

“It was the toughest experience of my life because normally the club would pay rent and pay for the car and everything so I had used all the money I saved to stay over here. It was about £2,000 outgoing a month for six to eight months – and that was without an income.

“It was really difficult for me and my family and we are just about alright now.”

Miloudi does, however, have fond memories about the playing side at the Canadian club.

“Playing with Toronto was unbelievable. I was with legends like Sonny Bill Williams, Ricky Leutele and Ashton Sims – there were some massive names and to play with them and be on their side was amazing.”

