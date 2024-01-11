Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard names co-captains for Super League 2024

CASTLEFORD TIGERS boss Craig Lingard has named Joe Westerman and Paul McShane as his co-captains for the 2024 Super League season.

McShane has been Castleford skipper since Michael Shenton retired at the end of 2021, whilst Westerman took the captain’s armband for the remainder of the 2023 season following an injury to McShane.

Lingard previously told League Express that there could be a change of captain for the 2024 Super League season and now the former Batley Bulldogs has announced a co-captaincy for the first time at The Jungle.

It’s a new-look Castleford side for 2024, with Elie El-Zakhem (Sydney Roosters), Josh Hodson (Batley Bulldogs), Luke Hooley (Leeds Rhinos), Luis Johnson (Hull KR), Samy Kibula (Batley Bulldogs), Rowan Milnes (Hull KR), Sylvester Namo (Townsville Blackhawks), Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras), Innes Senior (Huddersfield Giants), Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls) and Sam Wood (Hull KR) all joining the club in the off-season.

The Tigers, of course, suffered greatly during 2023, with just six wins from 27 league games consigning the West Yorkshire club to second bottom in the Super League table with only local rivals Wakefield Trinity below them.

It is hoped amongst The Jungle terraces that next season will a whole different ball game.

