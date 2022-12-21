Ex-Wakefield Trinity and Super League forward Tinirau Arona to continue playing in 2023

WAKEFIELD TRINITY forward Tinirau Arona is set to continue playing in 2023 following his exit from the Super League club.

Arona was one of four overseas stalwarts – himself, Jacob Miller, David Fifita and Bill Tupou – that left Belle Vue at the end of 2022.

It really was the end of an era with Arona – a Cook Islands international – leaving after seven years at the West Yorkshire club.

And, he has spoken to League Express about his journey at Belle Vue.

“After spending seven years it was always going to be tough leaving,” Arona told League Express.

“Wakefield was my home and a place where I grew as a man. I made some great friends and I know there’s good people there at Wakefield Trinity.

“But when one door closes another door opens, I am excited for what the future has in store for my family and I back in Australia.

Arona, who also played for the Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks during his NRL stint, doesn’t regret anything throughout his career and has admitted he will play on for the next few seasons after revealing he always wanted to play for Trinity.

“I made plenty of mistakes during my playing career but I learnt lesson from all of my mistakes and grew as a player and a person,” the 33-year-old continued.

“Most of my contract agreements were done early so I never really looked elsewhere.

“We grew a close bond between us players, which always made it an easy decision to remain at Wakefield.

“In terms of playing, my body still feels great so I’ll lace up my boots for another season or two.

“There’s something in the pipeline to stay involved with the game. My passion is Rugby League and I know I have plenty of value to pass on. I’m excited for the next chapter in my life.”