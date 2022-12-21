Odds for Super League 2023 top try-scorer revealed as Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos men dominate

THE odds for the 2023 Super League top try-scorer have been revealed – and most of those near the top won’t come as a surprise.

Looking back at the statistics for 2022, Wigan Warriors’ Bevan French topped the try-scoring chart with 31 efforts – including a stunning seven in Wigan’s demolition of Hull FC. And, the former Parramatta Eel is placed first with odds of 8/1.

Salford Red Devils winger Ken Sio registered 26 efforts in 2022, but is 16/1 to top the chart in 2023.

Meanwhile, St Helens and Wigan stars Tommy Makinson and Liam Marshall both crossed 22 times last season, with Makinson now having odds of 10/1 and Marshall 14/1 of being Super League’s top scorer.

Fouad Yaha and Jai Field, of Catalans Dragons and Wigan respectively, both registered 20 tries last season, but Yaha is 18/1 and Field 14/1 to replicate that success.

Here is the list in full:

French, Bevan – 8/1

Handley, Ash – 10/1

Makinson, Tommy – 10/1

Marshall, Liam – 14/1

Field, Jai – 14/1

Ashton, Matty – 16/1

Thewlis, Josh – 16/1

Johnstone, Tom – 16/1

Sio, Ken – 16/1

Eden, Greg – 16/1

Murphy, Lewis – 18/1

Yaha, Fouad – 18/1

Olpherts, Derrell – 20/1

Miski, Abbas – 20/1

McGillvary, Jermaine – 20/1

Ritson, Tee – 20/1

Hall, Ryan – 20/1

Fusitu’a, David – 20/1

Dufty, Matt – 20/1

Davies, Tom – 20/1

Charnley, Josh – 20/1

Burgess, Joe – 20/1

Faraimo, Bureta – 25/1

Tate, Will – 25/1

Bennison, Jon – 25/1

Senior, Innes – 25/1

Minikin, Greg – 25/1

Briscoe, Tom – 25/1

Senior, Louis – 25/1

Swift, Adam – 25/1

McIntosh, Darnell – 25/1

Williams, Rhys – 25/1