Ex-Wakefield Trinity boss Willie Poching reveals next move following Super League exit

WILLIE POCHING successfully guided Wakefield Trinity away from relegation at the end of the 2022 Super League season.

However, his stint in charge of the West Yorkshire club didn’t last long, with Poching departing at the end of last year.

And, after various spells around the sport, playing for the likes of Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield, Poching has decided to return home after over two decades in the UK.

“It’s an opportunity for us to go back and restart I suppose,” Poching said on Leeds’ Box 2 – Episode Three podcast.

“After 25 years I’ve been here and I’ve given a little bit but taken a lot from the country. I’ve decided to go back.

“A few family things have happened over the last year at home and we’ve reflected on the birthdays, the births, the weddings and the people who have come and gone in our family that we know, but don’t know, and want to get to know, so we are going home to be part of that.

“I’ve got nieces and nephews that are coming through playing rugby league who I have never seen play. I’d like to go back, watch some of that and enjoy that with the family. That has been the big pull to go back – family.”

However, Poching’s sons will be staying in the UK with young halfback Kobe still on the books at Trinity.

“Whilst I say we are going to see family, we are leaving family too. My boys are going to stay here, they are embedded and entrenched in this part of the world, Wakefield especially, so they are going to stay behind to start with, live in our house.

“They are of an age now where they can start to find their way in life and make their own way but mum and dad are running away!”