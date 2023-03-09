Wakefield Trinity’s Michael Carter resignation: cites “failure to engage the wider general public” and “bitter” episode with RFL in “disappointing” few months

MICHAEL CARTER will step down as Wakefield Trinity chief executive at the end of 2023.

It marks a decade of progress for the Super League club, with Carter helping Trinity charter through difficult financial periods to where they are today.

The news came as a shock for a number of people with Carter outlining “real disappointments” in the most recent future.

“There have however been some real disappointments, particularly in recent months,” Carter stated in his resignation letter.

“The failure to engage the wider general public in Wakefield to come and attend games has been very disappointing for me. Clearly whatever I have attempted has failed and we have never been able to match the average 6300 fans needed to enable us to spend up to the salary cap.

“In September of last year, I was charged by the RFL following a complaint from an agent. I successfully defended myself against this unfounded charge, thanks in no small part to the kind words from other agents I have dealings with.

“I understand fully that the RFL have a duty to investigate any complaints but the whole episode left a bitter taste in my mouth, with my integrity having been questioned.”

Carter was eager to point out that Trinity needs to change if they want to survive in Super League.

“As we move into a new era for Rugby League with the recently announced IMG proposals, it is clear that our Club will have to change to survive at Super League level.

“Although the new facilities we are building give us new opportunities, we still face massive challenges; to exploit the facilities on non-match days and attract significantly higher crowds to our games.

“Those clubs with the best chance of achieving Super League success remain those with a wealthy benefactor.”

Carter wishes to step down “as soon as possible” but will continue to support the club.

“I intend to step down as soon as possible, with an ultimate backstop of the end of the season. I will go as soon as the Remaining Board/Shareholders feel they have found someone to drive this Club forward.

“I will continue to be a fan, sponsor and volunteer for as long as I am needed.”

The Wakefield CEO was, however, quick to pay tribute to those around him.

“I would like to thank the Board and Shareholders for all the help they have given me and rest assured I remain committed this season to making it the best it can be. I’d also like to thank all of the staff. They do an unbelievable job given the constraints imposed.

“I’d like to thank my Dad, for his constant help, and my kids Danielle, Joe, Sam and Bradley for all they have put up with and understanding when I have had to miss something due to rugby.

“And finally, to my wife Tracy, who has put up with many weekends where I’ve been depressed and miserable. She has been invaluable by my side for the last 10 years, and none of this would have been remotely possible without her there.”

It remains to be seen who will replace Carter at Trinity, but the Wakefield man has been an extremely important figure at the Super League club in the past decade.