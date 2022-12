Ex-Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils star Ben Murdoch-Masila is being linked with a shock Super League return.

French newspaper L’Independant has reported that Murdoch-Masila – who has spent the last two seasons at the New Zealand Warriors in the NRL – could be set for a move to the Catalans Dragons to replace Dylan Napa.

Napa was released by the club by mutual consent earlier in the week and now Steve McNamara has reportedly cast his net abroad to bolster the Dragons’ squad.