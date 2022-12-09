Featherstone Rovers centre Joey Leilua linked with Super League move

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS centre Joey Leilua is being linked with a Super League move.

It follows a disappointing year for Rovers in which they failed to achieve their goal of Super League promotion, but Leilua signed a new deal to stay for 2023.

However, French publication L’Independant is reporting that Catalans Dragons have made a move for the former Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers star.

Catalans have, of course, lost both Dean Whare and Samisoni Langi with Steve McNamara wanting to bolster his ranks.

The French newspaper stated that it is a track the Dragons could take if Leilua makes the ‘necessary financial efforts.’

Leilua has over 200 NRL games under his belt after making his debut for the Sydney Roosters back in 2010.

The powerhouse Samoan made 20 appearances for Rovers in 2022 as they fell short of promotion.