Ex-Warrington Wolves prop Sam Kasiano joins surprise club

FORMER Warrington Wolves prop Sam Kasiano has joined the Dapto Canaries following his exit from Super League.

The 33-year-old prop joined the Wolves ahead of the 2023 season and made 26 appearances during last year’s last campaign.

But, Kasiano left the Halliwell Jones Stadium after just one season to return to Australia where he will link up with the Canaries alongside former Wakefield Trinity man Pita Godinet and ex-Featherstone Rovers centre Joey Leilua.

The Canaries are also coached by former Toronto Wolfpack halfback Blake Wallace, with ex-Hull KR utility Brad Takairangi also amongst those plying their trade in the Country Rugby League competition.

