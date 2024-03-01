Castleford Tigers forward reveals “lucky” injury after potential to be out for a year

CASTLEFORD TIGERS forward Alex Mellor has revealed that, despite being sidelined for the first weeks of the Super League season, his injury was a “lucky” one.

Mellor went down in agony during the Tigers’ 50-0 drubbing of Keighley Cougars in pre-season, but scans revealed no significant tear to his major ligaments – his ACL, MCL or PCL.

Instead of it being a potentially season-ending injury, Mellor was ruled out for eight weeks but is ahead of schedule and likely to play against Warrington Wolves tomorrow night.

“It’s tough, from the outside looking in it looks like a player gets injured and then comes back but it is a mental rollercoaster,” Mellor said.

“I was quite lucky that this injury could have been a nine to 12 month one so I was hanging my hat on the fact that it was only going to be seven to eight weeks.

“I feel for the guys that are out for nine to 12 months with injuries like Danny Richardson. I’m not sure how those players cope.”

Mellor is determined to impress after spending the early part of the season out of the side.

“I want to play well for myself but I also want to play well for this team. It’s a real close knit group and Craig has led that. he Has brought us all well together.

“Everyone is hoping to play well for each other. I feel like it’s coming and it’s so close. There have been a few moments in games that have let us down that are big momentum swings.”

