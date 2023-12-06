Ex-Wigan, Wakefield and Bradford playmaker Jarrod Sammut fielding interest from FIVE clubs including Super League side

FORMER Super League and Championship playmaker Jarrod Sammut is a man in demand following his exit from the Barrow Raiders.

The Cumbrian club announced their list of exits this morning with Sammut one of them following the expiration of his contract.

It brings an end to a two-year affiliation with the Raiders which yielded 20 tries and 45 goals in 27 appearances, with the 36-year-old closing the chapter on his time in the northern hemisphere game.

League Express can reveal that Sammut has had interest from five clubs, including one Super League side.

Of course, the Malta international has a long affiliation with the London Broncos, having played for the club on loan in 2015 and then permanently between 2017 and 2018, registering 60 appearances over both periods.

Alongside a top flight side, two Championship clubs and two League One clubs have also made their interest in the 36-year-old known, with a deal not yet agreed with any of the five interested parties.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.