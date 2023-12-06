AS Carcassonne apply to join League One in major rugby league development

FRENCH ELITE ONE side AS Carcassonne have applied to join the RFL’s League One in a major rugby league development.

Buoyed by the success of Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique in recent years, Carcassonne are aiming to be the third French team to make it in the European professional system.

The co-President of the Carcassonne club sat down with French publication L’Independant to discuss the club’s aspirations.

Rémy Bertrand told the publication: “There is the infrastructure, with the stadium and its capacity at the forefront, the club’s means of communication, the sports workforce and the financial structuring. The IMG will rule on our application in 2025: if we are accepted, we would join League 1 or the Championship at the start of the 2026 season.

“We must start with its structuring, so that the executive office and administration are more efficient. To do this, we now have two part-time people: one for the communication/administrative aspect, the other for accounting and invoicing monitoring.

“This tandem is supervised by an efficient general secretary, so that today, the club has an organised, efficient administrative unit. Our executive office has been enriched with new members bringing new ideas, which allow us to be innovative in different areas.

“This is important because before professionalizing in sport, we must first professionalize our organisation.”

Of course, Carcassonne are reigning league leaders of the French Elite One, losing just three from 18 games during the 2022-23 season.

The likes of former Wigan Warriors and Catalans fullback Morgan Escare and ex-Toulouse prop Clement Boyer currently ply their trade with the Canaries.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.