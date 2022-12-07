Ex-Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils star Jackson Hastings ‘hard to handle’ at Wests Tigers, according to Australian publication

EX-WIGAN WARRIORS and Salford Red Devils star Jackson Hastings was ‘hard to handle’ at Wests Tigers, according to Australian publication the Sydney Morning Herald.

Hastings recently made the move to the Newcastle Knights – a deal which came around rather quickly after interest spawned just a fortnight before the halfback signed on.

The Herald has reported that problems between Hastings and new head coach Tim Sheens began when the latter wanted to shift the former to loose-forward to make way for Adam Doueihi and Luke Brooks in the halves.

However, the Australian publication is also claiming further issues went on behind the scenes, including Hastings’ continued support for former boss Michael Maguire after he was given the elbow back in the summer.