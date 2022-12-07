Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth hints at future plan for ex-Warrington Wolves man Tom Lineham

IF there was one player that had a tough 2022 Super League season then it was Wakefield Trinity’s new signing Tom Lineham.

Having just joined from the Warrington Wolves where he was allowed to be let go by incoming head coach Daryl Powell, the ‘Flying Fish’ signed for Wakefield in a bid for a fresh start.

However, after just seven appearances for Trinity at the beginning of last season, Lineham made the loan move to Featherstone Rovers where he would register another eight appearances.

With the likes of Jorge Taufua, Lewis Murphy, Lee Kershaw and Kyle Evans able to play on the wing towards the back end of 2022, the 30-year-old looked to be almost frozen out of Belle Vue.

However, Evans has left the club whilst Lineham has been handed the number 5 shirt by new head coach Mark Applegarth following a difficult season for Wakefield.

That is the sign of a head coach that is confident in a player’s ability to improve on the last season and become an important player for the club in 2023 and potentially beyond.

With Taufua given the number 2 shirt, it could suggest that Murphy has a fight on his hand for a spot on the wing, but with the youngster excelling on the left, it suggests a two-way battle with Lineham to be Applegarth’s number one choice.

If so, it could spell a major comeback for the former Hull FC winger after his time at Belle Vue looked limited.