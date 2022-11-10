Ex-Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils star Jackson Hastings reportedly chased by surprise club following phone call

EX-WIGAN Warriors star Jackson Hastings has been reportedly phoned up by a club legend in order to move to a new club.

That club is the Newcastle Knights, with Fox Sports claiming that the Knights have even gone as far as getting the Eighth Immortal and club legend Andrew Johns to personally phone up Hastings in order to persuade him to make the move.

Newcastle have long identified a halfback as a key signing for 2023, but with the Luke Brooks saga continuing to rage on even after 12 months, the Knights appear to be looking elsewhere.

And with Hastings apparently destined to play as a 13 for Wests Tigers in 2022 – with head coach Tim Sheens planning to use Brooks and Adam Doueihi in the halves – a move to Newcastle would see the former Wigan and Salford Red Devils man stay in the halves.

It would be a surprise if Wests would be willing to let Hastings go considering that he was one of the Tigers’ best performers in 2022 despite sitting out the back end of the season with injury.