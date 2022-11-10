Ex-Huddersfield Giants star Dom Young confirms his club for 2023

ENGLAND and Newcastle Knights star Dom Young has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years.

From leaving England and the Huddersfield Giants as a teenager to joining the Knights in the NRL without his family, Young has backed himself throughout his career so far.

And following a number of incredible performances for England in the Rugby League World Cup, it’s been no surprise that clubs are chasing his signature for 2023 and beyond.

However, Young has no intentions of leaving the Knights at present and has confirmed that he will be at the Hunter club next season.

“I’ve got another year in Newcastle, so I’ll go back there and try and achieve something special,” Young told GQ Magazine.

“That’s why we all play the game, you want to be on that big stage, so we’ve got a really big year ahead at Newcastle. It’s pretty exciting.

“We’ve got a couple of new squad members so it’ll be pretty interesting to see how we go. I think they’ve already started preseason training, which I’m not too mad about.

“So, definitely back to Newcastle, and hopefully we can make the finals this year and kick on from there.”

Among those clubs said to be interested in the flyer are Melbourne Storm and the Dolphins whilst three Sydney clubs are also said to be in the reckoning.

It was also confirmed to League Express over the weekend that talks with Newcastle about extending Young’s current deal are progressing.