Ex-Wigan Warriors boss Michael Maguire linked with shock head coaching return

FORMER Wigan Warriors head coach Michael Maguire has been linked with a shock head coaching return.

Maguire, who is currently in charge of the New South Wales Blues, has been touted as a potential replacement for under-fire South Sydney Rabbitohs boss Jason Demetriou, the Daily Telegraph has reported.

The Rabbitohs currently sit bottom on the NRL ladder with just one win from their opening five games and that has led calls for Demetriou to lose his job at the helm of the Redfern club.

However, the major sticking point for Maguire is the fact that he would have to juggle his commitments with NSW before taking on any role with Souths.

That has paved the way for Australia head coach Mal Meninga to emerge as the number one favourite to take the role if Demetriou is axed.

Meninga has since gone on to become the most decorated representative coach with success at Queensland and Australia.

