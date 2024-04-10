Ex-Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers forward Junior Moors comes out of retirement for new club

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers forward Junior Moors has come out of retirement to join a new club.

Moors confirmed his retirement at the end of the 2023 Championship season following a spell with Rovers, but he has come out of retirement and joined former Wests Tigers teammate Ava Seumanufagai for the Campbelltown City Kangaroos, a club that competes in the Group 6 Rugby League competition.

The powerful forward had been plying his trade in the second tier with Rovers, having joined the West Yorkshire club from Castleford ahead of the 2021 season.

Moors first came to the UK shores in 2015 with Castleford, spending six years at The Jungle and playing over 100 games.

