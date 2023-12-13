Ex-York Knights halfback Brendan O’Hagan to play alongside former Super League stars Blake Austin and David Fifita in 2024

Ex-YORK KNIGHTS halfback Brendan O’Hagan will play alongside former Super League stars Blake Austin and David Fifita in 2024 after joining the Entrance Tigers.

The Tigers, who play in the Central Coast Rugby League competition, have been on quite the signing spree in the off-season so far, bringing in ex-Leeds and Castleford playmaker Austin as well as Wakefield hero Fifita.

Now it’s the turn of Ireland international O’Hagan to pen a deal with the Tigers, with the halfback making 27 appearances for the Knights during a two-year spell.

The club posted on Instagram: “The Entrance Tigers look forward to welcoming Brendan O’Hagan to the team for 2024.

“He is eager to return home after a stint overseas playing for the York Knights.

“Brendan has been involved with NRL clubs Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers. He has played for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in QLD Cup and captained the Western Suburbs in NSW Cup.

“Brendan also represented Ireland in the World Cup and scored a try on debut!

“He is an electric half who will add immediate impact to our Denton Cup side for 2024. #ET24 🐅”

O’Hagan also played in all three of Ireland’s games during the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.