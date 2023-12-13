Super League Grand Final likely to remain at Old Trafford beyond 2024 despite contract up for grabs

THE Super League Grand Final is likely to remain at Old Trafford despite the contract up for grabs in 2024.

The contract between the footballing giants and rugby league runs out at the culmination of the 2024 Super League season, but League Express understands that the deal is likely to be renewed given the close relationship between the two parties.

There had been support gathering amongst the rugby league fraternity for the sport to turn away from the home of Manchester United, with calls for Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium mooted.

However, with Old Trafford hosting the Grand Final showpiece event ever since the first one in 1998, the tradition is strong and so too is the desire to keep the final at United’s ground.

In recent years, there have been concerns about the attendance numbers at Old Trafford, but Catalans Dragons’ 10-2 defeat to the Wigan Warriors in October this year attracted over 58,000 fans.

That was a figure that dwarfed the previous number of 45,000 that was produced when the Dragons made it to the final back in 2021.

