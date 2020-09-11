Fages’ golden point drop-goal sees off valiant Rovers comeback

Theo Fages’ golden point drop goal for St Helens helped maintain their impeccable post-lockdown record.

Saints made three major inclusions. Theo Fages, James Roby and Zeb Taia came in for Matty Costello, Jack Ashworth and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

Rovers named an unchanged starting 13 but made two changes on the bench as Matt Parcell and Mitch Garbutt returned. Joe Keyes and Harvey Livett made way.

Saints claimed the first points via a Lachlan Coote penalty goal, but it was Rovers that crossed first. Dean Hadley received a short ball from Jordan Abdull and strolled through a gap untouched.

Jonny Lomax attracted three defenders before finding an offload to Regan Grace, who simply finished the move. Coote’s conversion placed the hosts into an 8-6 lead at the break.

After the interval, Lomax continued his influential performance by providing a cut-out ball to Jack Welsby on the opposite flank.

Rovers, although on the back foot for the most part, hit back through Shaun Kenny-Dowall, who pounced on a loose ball for his first Super League score.

Saints quickly re-gained their two-score cushion as Alex Walmsley crashed his way over from first receiver.

In the final ten minutes, Rovers found a way to take the game to extra time. Ethan Ryan’s outstanding and acrobatic finish was, after a sin-bin to Kevin Naiqama for a swinging arm, followed up by a penalty goal from Will Dagger.

Fages ended the game on the fourth minute of golden point with a successful field goal.

FT: Saints 21-20 Rovers

Saints: Coote, Welsby, Naiqama, Simm, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Graham, Taia, Bentley, Knowles; Subs: Peyroux, Lees, Amor, Smith

Rovers: Dagger, Ryan, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Minikin, Abdull, Lewis, Hauraki, Litten, Lawler, Storton, Hadley, Minchella; Subs: Parcell, Murray, Grabutt, Peteru

