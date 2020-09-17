Fans allowed back at Super League games from September 30th

Super League has been given the green light to allow 1,000 fans into four games on September 30th.

Supporters will finally be allowed back on UK terraces as four of the five scheduled games for round 14 action have been approved as pilot events to welcome supporters for the first time in over six months.

An official announcement is thought to be imminent.

Governing bodies have engaged in lengthy talks with DCMS pleading for crowds to be allowed back in from October, as was the initial plan.

An increase in Covid-19 cases had seen that prospect come into question, which resulted in RFL CEO Ralph Rimmer pleading the case of rugby league clubs desperately in need of revenue.

The RFL released a joint statement alongside The FA, Premier League, British Horseracing, ECB, LTA and RFU yesterday following a meeting with Secretary of State Oliver Dowden.

The statement read: “Today we were able to explain our extensive arrangements for how we can manage a controlled return of fans following all relevant public health guidelines. It is our firm belief that sports fans will be as safe as in other areas of activity currently permitted. We also reiterated a commitment to continue to give full assistance to the Government with Test and Trace requirements and public health messaging.”

It is hoped that more fans will be allowed into stadia following the pilot events, though a continued increase in cases could put a stop to that. Areas on the government’s watchlist are the most likely to be prevented from welcoming spectators.

More to follow.