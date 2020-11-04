Fax sign Sheffield centre

Halifax have completed the signing of hometown centre Zack McComb.

The Siddal-product joins the club from Sheffield Eagles, having joined from Oldham.

McComb played for the Roughyeds in 2019 as they were promoted from League 1, scoring 16 tries in 24 games.

An Ireland international, the 25-year-old said: “Obviously it’s class to sign for my hometown club.

“I think with the team Grixy’s put together, it’s going to be a really enjoyable year for the squad and fans. I’m really looking forward to just getting back training never mind playing. It’ll be good to meet all the lads, hopefully I’ll stop getting booted from the what’s app group then.”

Head coach Simon Grix added: “While we aren’t in a position to produce our own at present we do keep an eye on players from our area and Zack is one of these. He enjoyed success at Oldham before moving onto Sheffield for the 2020 season.”

“We actually had him before, but the time away has served him well and we will welcome back an improved player. He is a confident bloke, strong, agile and works hard on his game. He’s coming here to challenge himself and push for a place in his hometown team.”