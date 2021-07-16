Featherstone confirm 1895 Cup final to go ahead

FEATHERSTONE say they can field a team at Wembley for the 1895 Cup final against York tomorrow (Saturday).

That means thousands of supporters of both Championship clubs are breathing sighs of relief.

The big match was hanging in the balance after a Covid outbreak at Rovers, who haven’t played at the national stadium since 1983.

York’s only previous Wembley visit was in 1931.

Featherstone tweeted: “We’re on. All available players tested negative on PCR testing last night and have again tested negative on lateral flow testing this morning.”

The game kicks-off at noon, with the Challenge Cup final, between Castleford and St Helens, following at 3pm.

