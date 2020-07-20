Featherstone express interest in taking Toronto Wolfpack’s Super League spot

Featherstone Rovers have contacted Super League about taking Toronto Wolfpack’s vacant spot in this year’s competition.

The Wolfpack shockingly withdrew from the competition on Monday afternoon, citing financial pressures as the reason behind them pulling out.

Featherstone, who lost to the Wolfpack in last year’s Million Pound Game, say they have informed Super League of their interest to take their place, with the Championship season looking likely to be cancelled.

Rovers CEO Davide Longo said: “We were surprised that Toronto Wolfpack have had to make such a tough decision, every club within the sport has had to make challenging decisions this year and we share their disappointment in this difficult period.

“However, it leaves the rest of the Super League clubs with an uneven competition, disrupting the integrity of the division in 2020.

“Rovers have a squad littered with experienced players and ambitions to strengthen the squad if an opportunity presents itself. Featherstone were unbeaten going into lockdown and we feel a shot this season is worthy of our club’s efforts over recent years.”