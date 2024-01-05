Featherstone Rovers add SEVEN new players ahead of Bradford Bulls friendly

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have confirmed that seven new faces will be in line to make their debut for the club ahead of their friendly with Bradford Bulls on Sunday.

The clash between the Championship heavyweights will take place at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium with a 3pm kick-off as both clubs show off their new faces.

For Rovers, seven new players will join the likes of new recruits Greg Minikin, Ben Reynolds and Danny Addy with trialists Charlie Harris, Jack Arnold, Dean Roberts and Sam Hassard joining AJ Wallace on dual-registration from Hull KR.

Meanwhile, Jamaican international Keenan Tomlinson has signed a one-year deal whilst Ollie Farrar has joined from Wakefield Trinity.

Connor Wynne, Manoa Wacokecoke, Morris Kamano and Harry Bowes could also make their Featherstone bow on Sunday.

