Wales’ wheelchair team prepare for groundbreaking tour of the USA

Wales will make history when they become the first wheelchair rugby league team to tour the USA in January.

By IAN GOLDEN

LATER this month (January), the Wales Wheelchair Rugby League side embark on their biggest journey yet, a trip to USA to face their national side.

The two sides struck up a friendship during the World Cup in 2022. Staying in the same hotel and with their meeting rooms next to each other, there was a lot of interaction. The Welsh were even invited to the USA side’s end of tournament beer and pizza party after the Americans were eliminated in the group stages.

The tour matches that will be played on February 2nd and 3rd, both at the same venue in Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, will be the first world-ranking matches that Wales Rugby League has ever played in the Americas. It will also the first time that the Wheelchair side has ever played outside of Britain and France, the first Wheelchair international matches to be played in the Americas and the first two international rugby league matches planned anywhere in the world in 2024. They will be the main event at the inaugural “The Beers of America – Craft Beer & Adaptive Sports Festival” in conjunction with Visit Myrtle Beach Tourism.

It will be fitting that the Welsh will open the 2024 Wheelchair Rugby League season as they (along with their Celtic counterparts Scotland) have arguably seen more growth than any other nation in 2023 as a result of the World Cup. Wales recently completed their first ever Invitational League with Cardiff Blue Dragons, Torfaen Tigers and North Wales Crusaders being joined by two of the best sides from the south of England, Hereford Harriers and Argonauts, in a five-team league.

The Crusaders were favourites to reach the final, having maintained a 100 per cent record in all English competitions in 2023 when they played sides from the north of England, but they didn’t bank on the stronger sides from the south, with Argonauts and Hereford each beating them to contest the final and the Kent-based side won 50-26 in a Grand Final where there were Welsh internationals in both sides.

Alan Caron, who is head coach of both Hereford and Wales, sees this tour as a reward for all of the hard work that the players have put in.

“It was a tough job to get to ten players,” he said. “But all of those who are on the tour deserve their place.

“Everyone is here for a reason. They’ve either impressed in the Welsh Development League, the Championship or in Super League. We had two players in the Super League Grand Final for example. Martin Lane was a matchwinner with Wigan and for many was the Player of the Match. He’s dual registered and he was able to play in the Championship games with Hereford and play alongside the great players at Wigan. He’s now a Super League Grand Final try scorer and medal winner, he played against Jodie Boyd-Ward who also did so well in that final and when we all watched the game, we knew that whoever lost out was going to be unlucky.

“We’ve two sessions before we fly to the USA. We had one in Llandrindod Wells in mid-December where we invited a couple of development players in to train with the 10 travelling players and I think they got a lot out of the day. We then train in Cwmbran in mid-January and hopefully we can slot in a couple of behind closed doors games before flying on January 29th.

“We wanted a tour somewhere where we can help another nation grow the game, that’s always been our goal, and USA jumped out to us and spoke to us about coming over. It’s become a bit historic with us being the first Wheelchair side to ever go over there and we’re looking forward to it.

“It won’t be just playing two matches and going. We’re working on coaches’ resources, developing referees and we’re talking to the IRL about growing the game over in the country and indeed the continent. Long term, we can see a big growth in the USA and also Canada.”

Stephen Jones, the head of Wheelchair Rugby League in Wales and also the team manager, has been working tirelessly off the field to ensure the tour goes ahead.

“It’s been tough,” he admits. “Finding airlines that can accommodate all the extra luggage we need, sports wheelchairs, regular wheelchairs and all the other equipment. But we’ve done it, we’re booked and we’re going.

“We’re grateful to all the American sponsors who are paying for our accommodation once over there, but we’ve had to put our hands in our own pockets to fund the flights, so if there are any companies out there who want to sponsor us, please get in touch.

“We’ve had an amazing year in Wales. In our domestic league which has sometimes been covered more in League Express than the English leagues and we’re grateful for that, we’ve seen children under 10 years old playing against people aged up to 70. Wheelchair Rugby League is for everyone, no matter what age they are.

“We’ve always had to fight for recognition and will continue to do so. For example, there’s Stephen Halsey who has been quite an inspiration this year. He scored 82 tries and kicked 221 goals in all competitions in England and Wales in 2023 and wasn’t even looked at for the IRL Golden Boot despite his international scoring record being there up with the world’s best, and I don’t think anyone else got near him club-wise with that scoring record. He’s coached Crusaders’ development sides and has also refereed throughout the season. If anyone deserves a reward for his efforts with a place on the USA tour, then it’s him. There are many others like him who work hard to grow Wheelchair Rugby League in Wales.

“If 2023 was good, 2024 will be better. In addition to USA, we’ve the Celtic Cup in Ireland plus you could see at least one of our side in the London Marathon – watch this space.”

To sponsor the Welsh side on their USA tour, please email stephen.jones@walesrugbyleague.co.uk.

Tour Squad: Phillip Davies, Andrew Higgins, Gary Preece (all Hereford Harriers), Martin Lane (Hereford Harriers/Wigan Warriors), Jodie Boyd-Ward (Leeds Rhinos), Harry Jones (North Wales Crusaders), Scott Trigg-Turner (North Wales Crusaders/London Roosters), Mason Baker, Stephen Halsey (both North Wales Crusaders/Warrington Wolves), Alex Powell (Torfaen Tigers).

Travelling Staff: Alan Caron (Head Coach), Gary Taylor (Assistant Coach), Stephen Jones (Team Manager), Alana Sargent (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Ian Golden (Media Manager), Kim Abel (Referee).

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 492 (January 2024)

