Featherstone Rovers “investigating reports of inappropriate language” as revised Bradford Bulls attendance yields impressive number

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS are said to be “investigating reports of inappropriate language” following the club’s 26-12 win over the Bradford Bulls on Monday night.

A small number of Bradford fans detailed on social media some issues from that night’s game, but Rovers have responded quickly, stating: “…we’re investigating reports of inappropriate language by a small number of supporters at Monday night’s game. Whilst we want to build a great atmosphere here for game days, please be mindful of what you’re saying and how it could be interpreted.

“The majority of our supporters are the best fans in the Championship and we’re working hard on and off the field to make sure that next year, you’ll be the best supporters in Super League.”

On an impressive note, Rovers’ initial attendance of 4,012 given to League Express has now been revised with the number increasing to 4,809.

The club posted: “After the final count was revised yesterday to include juniors and hospitality, we’re delighted to have recorded our highest attendance of recent years on Monday night with 4809 turning out to see our hard fought win against Bradford.

“We know times are hard at the moment and with so many home games tightly packed together, we’re going to keep doing everything we can to make it easier fro your to keep coming back.”

On a Monday night and with the game live on ViaPlay Sports, that is a mammoth effort from both Featherstone and Bradford supporters and both should be congratulated for the atmosphere.