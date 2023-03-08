Channel 4’s viewing figures for all Super League games broadcast in 2022 and 2023 so far

CHANNEL 4 has broadcast 13 games so far of rugby league since etching a two-year deal with the sport ahead of the 2022 Super League season.
In that time, there have been some terrific games as well as some terrific viewing figures with the good work done by hosts Adam Hills and Helen Skelton as well as pundits Kyle Amor, Danika Priim and Sam Tomkins being widely recognised by the overwhelming majority of the rugby league fraternity.
Looking at those 13 games broadcast by Channel 4 so far, just what have the average viewing figures being like?
Channel 4 average
2022
Round 1 2022
Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves
Saturday 12th February
Average of 531,000 Channel 4 viewers
Round 2 2022
Hull FC vs St Helens
Saturday 19th February
Average of 515,000 Channel 4 viewers
Round 5 2022
Warrington Wolves vs Wakefield Trinity
Saturday 19th March
Average of 198,000 Channel 4 viewers
Round 10 2022
Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils
Sunday 24th April
Average of 213,000 Channel 4 viewers
Round 13 2022
Hull KR vs Catalans Dragons
Saturday 21st May
Average of 207,000 Channel 4 viewers
Round 14 2022
Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors
Saturday 4th June
Average of 302,000 Channel 4 viewers
Round 22 2022
St Helens vs Castleford Tigers
Sunday 7th August
Average of 259,000 Channel 4 viewers
Play-offs 2022
Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils
Saturday 10th September
Average of 189,000 Channel 4 viewers
Semi-final play-off 2022
St Helens vs Salford Red Devils
Saturday 17th September
Average of 283,000 Channel 4 viewers
2023
World Club Challenge 2023
Penrith Panthers vs St Helens
Saturday 18th February
Average of 226,000 Channel 4 viewers
Round 1 2023
Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors
Saturday 18th February
Average of 379,000 Channel 4 viewers
Round 2 2023
Castleford Tigers vs St Helens
Sunday 26th February
Average of 239,000