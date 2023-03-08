Channel 4’s viewing figures for all Super League games broadcast in 2022 and 2023 so far

CHANNEL 4 has broadcast 13 games so far of rugby league since etching a two-year deal with the sport ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

In that time, there have been some terrific games as well as some terrific viewing figures with the good work done by hosts Adam Hills and Helen Skelton as well as pundits Kyle Amor, Danika Priim and Sam Tomkins being widely recognised by the overwhelming majority of the rugby league fraternity.

Looking at those 13 games broadcast by Channel 4 so far, just what have the average viewing figures being like?

Channel 4 average

2022

Round 1 2022

Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves

Saturday 12th February

Average of 531,000 Channel 4 viewers

Round 2 2022

Hull FC vs St Helens

Saturday 19th February

Average of 515,000 Channel 4 viewers

Round 5 2022

Warrington Wolves vs Wakefield Trinity

Saturday 19th March

Average of 198,000 Channel 4 viewers

Round 10 2022

Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils

Sunday 24th April

Average of 213,000 Channel 4 viewers

Round 13 2022

Hull KR vs Catalans Dragons

Saturday 21st May

Average of 207,000 Channel 4 viewers

Round 14 2022

Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors

Saturday 4th June

Average of 302,000 Channel 4 viewers

Round 22 2022

St Helens vs Castleford Tigers

Sunday 7th August

Average of 259,000 Channel 4 viewers

Play-offs 2022

Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils

Saturday 10th September

Average of 189,000 Channel 4 viewers

Semi-final play-off 2022

St Helens vs Salford Red Devils

Saturday 17th September

Average of 283,000 Channel 4 viewers

2023

World Club Challenge 2023

Penrith Panthers vs St Helens

Saturday 18th February

Average of 226,000 Channel 4 viewers

Round 1 2023

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

Saturday 18th February

Average of 379,000 Channel 4 viewers

Round 2 2023

Castleford Tigers vs St Helens

Sunday 26th February

Average of 239,000