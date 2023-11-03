Featherstone Rovers man John Davies signs for Bradford Bulls

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS forward John Davies has found a new club following his exit from the Championship side.

Davies was one of 17 let go by Rovers after a disappointing 2023 campaign, but the utility man has now put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Bradford Bulls.

The 32-year-old joins the club after eight years at Featherstone Rovers, where he played a key role in securing the League Leaders’ Shield and AB Sundecks 1895 Cup. Davies was also an integral part of the sides that reached the Million Pound Games in 2019 and 2021.

A Castleford Lock Lane product, Davies made his debut for the Tigers in 2009 before enjoying spells at York City Knights, Batley Bulldogs and Sheffield Eagles prior to his move to Featherstone.

Davies has spoken of his excitement at the new challenge that lies ahead – with a ‘refreshing’ change whetting the appetite to impress in the red, amber and black.

John Davies said: “It’s all happened really fast, it’s been a bit of a whirlwind of a week but I am really excited. I met Jason and Eamon and there seems to be a really good feel and buzz about the club. I genuinely feel the club is on an upward trajectory, and that is something I am really excited to be a part of.

“I have been at Featherstone for 8 years and I have been happy with my performances but now it’s a new environment and a new set of fans to try impress. The move is really exciting, refreshing and it whets the appetite for me to get my head down, cement myself in the team and become a fans favourite.

“It will be a bit of a new experience for me, it’s been a while since I was a new starter, so initially there will be a focus on playing the best rugby I can for Bradford Bulls next year.

“I do have a lot of experience in highly competitive environments so if the players need my support I will be there to share my experiences.

“It’s not a bad problem to have when people have nice things to say about you and are excited about you joining the club! I was at Featherstone for a long time and you become part of the furniture so to see the anticipation and level of excitement for me to be joining is really flattering.

“I want to do those who are excited and have faith in me justice and give myself the level of credibility I need to give with my performances.”

Bradford Bulls’ Head Coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “I am really pleased, he is a great acquisition for us. John has been a proven, top quality Championship player for a number of years and he will give us depth as he can play in the back row, on the edges and in the middle to a high standard week in, week out.

“He will be great for us, I was really impressed by his drive, he expressed he wanted to be part of something he feels is special and compete week in, week out and he fits the calibre of player and person we want to bring to the club.

“When you meet him, as a person he is quite relaxed so I think he will have that influence on the team as well. I am a big believer in when we are going well, we stay calm and in times of adversity we remain calm too and John will add to us in that respect.

“He has played at a really high level for a number of years and in good environments, he knows what it takes to play at the top end of the Championship and he will be happy to share that experience not only with the younger lads but with us all.

“It was really important we nailed the squad we wanted before we got into pre-season and we have now got great depth, balance and a mix of youth and experience.

“It is exciting to be getting to the part of our journey where we are starting pre-season together and we are not far off in terms of recruitment. There might be a couple more but if we were to go into the season now I would be happy with the squad we’ve got.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.