Featherstone Rovers forward Elijah Taylor finds new club

FORMER Featherstone Rovers star Elijah Taylor has found a new club following his exit from the Championship.

The second-rower has penned a two-year deal with rising League One club Oldham after a stellar career in the NRL, where he made 186 appearances playing for New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers.

A key reason for putting pen to paper was to be coached again by Sean Long who Taylor played under this year at Featherstone.

“Sean taught me a lot from my time at Rovers on and off the field,” he explained.

“I was impressed with Mike Ford and the club’s vision going forward.

“It’s an exciting opportunity and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

Hailing from Taranaki, New Zealand, he started out his career with the New Zealand Warriors and, in his breakout year with the club, he scored a try in the NRL Grand Final.

A year later, his performances earned him the Warriors’ Clubman of the Year award.

He has played at the highest level possible, having started at loose-forward for New Zealand in the 2013 World Cup final, and went on to represent his country on 11 occasions.

After leaving the Warriors, he joined Penrith where he set a new record for most tackles made in a single NRL game – during regular time – amassing an impressive 77 tackles out of 80 attempts, in 2015.

Taylor signed for Wests Tigers in 2016 and spent four successful seasons with the Sydney-based club.

He was named player of the year in 2017 for the Tigers and went on to become co-captain of the club, a year later.

Ahead of the 2021 season, he secured a move to Salford and made 41 appearances for the Red Devils with his last coming in the Super League semi-final defeat to St Helens in 2022.

Last season, he made 19 appearances for Featherstone Rovers and helped them win the League Leaders Shield.

Taylor will link-up with former Rovers teammates Matty Wildie – whose signing was announced earlier this week – and Craig Kopczak, as well as former coach Sean Long.

The current Roughyeds squad, for 2024, stands at 26 members, with more names to be added next week.

