Featherstone Rovers part ways with Sean Long with immediate effect

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have confirmed that they have parted company with head coach Sean Long immediately.

Rovers currently sit top of the Championship table having lost just two league games all year, but they went down 25-22 to Halifax Panthers last night.

A statement from the West Yorkshire club reads: “The Club has invested significantly this year to ensure that we give ourselves the best possible chance of promotion to Super League in 2023.

“The changes in rules that come into effect from 2024 make it extremely difficult to reach this goal in future years so we are committed to ensure that we leave no stone unturned in delivering this objective.

“The Board have backed this ambition by investing in a playing squad of Super League quality and have been disappointed therefore in this season’s team performance against some of our promotion rivals.

“As we reach the countdown to the play-off series, we need to ensure that we maximise the huge potential and high quality of our playing roster and we feel this change will enable us to make the required step up which is required.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Sean Long for his contribution to the Club’s efforts this season and wish him well in the future. We would ask our fans to continue to support the Club in their usual way just as they did in such large numbers at Halifax yesterday, we certainly will need their support in hopefully helping us to get over the line this year.”