Featherstone Rovers set to secure halfback for 2021

Featherstone Rovers are set to give their fans an early Christmas wish – with former fan favourite Tom Holmes set for a return to the club.

The Rovers made a late move for Holmes over the weekend and are closing in on a move that will see the halfback sign a one-year deal.

Holmes is understood to have attracted interest from a number of clubs at the top of the Championship following his release from Huddersfield Giants on Thursday, where he spent two years following one-season with Fev.

The 24-year-old made 18 appearances for the Giants but their signing of Jack Cogger saw him drop down the pecking order.

Holmes, who previously played for Castleford, appeared to be heading elsewhere before Featherstone’s late move.

He will join an impressive halfback department that included Samoa halfback Fa’amanu Brown and Dane Chisholm.

Featherstone, who reached the play-off final last year, have also signed the likes of Kris Welham ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Rovers had hoped to earn promotion during the licencing process but are now gearing up to secure a spot in Super League on the field.