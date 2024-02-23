Featherstone Rovers star Ben Reynolds makes Super League move for significant transfer fee

HULL KR have confirmed the signing of Ben Reynolds on a two-year deal from Featherstone Rovers with immediate effect.

A Challenge Cup winner with Leigh Leopards, Reynolds will add depth and quality to the Robins’ halfback ranks, alongside Tyrone May and Mikey Lewis.

Having made 59 Super League appearances so far, the Pontefract-born half returns to the top flight with the Robins as Willie Peters completes his trio of halfbacks for the 2024 season.

Speaking on his move to East Hull, Reynolds said: “I’m really looking forward to linking up with the boys. I’m really grateful for the opportunity. The club has gone above and beyond to get me here, hopefully I can repay them on the field.”

Having spoken with Willie Peters, Reynolds is looking forward to getting started with Hull KR and playing in front of his new fans: “I had a couple of chats with him, he’s made me feel wanted and he wants me to come bring my stamp to the team. I can’t wait to get started, learn on the way and give back to the club.

“Every time I’ve been there it’s been hard as an away player. I’m really looking forward to running out in front of the fans as a home player, having them behind us and giving my all for the club.”

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: “It’s great to welcome Ben to the club. We’ve been looking for a halfback for a while and we had our eye on Ben. We certainly know what he’s capable of from last year. We played against him in the Challenge Cup Final and he did a great job for Leigh.

“We’re really happy to finalise a deal with Ben. Ben’s played in some big games, like the Challenge Cup final last year and most of the season for Leigh, he’ll have gained a lot of experience from that.

“He’s a smart halfback with a good kicking game but what I like most about him is he’s a competitor and he’ll work hard for his teammates.”

Meanwhile, Featherstone released the following statement: “The Club can confirm that following a transfer request made by Ben Reynolds to leave to join Super League Club Hull KR, the Club has reluctantly accepted his departure.

“Ben has struggled to make the transition from a full time Super League environment to part time at Featherstone and in recent weeks has been keen to step back into a Super League environment. Whilst the Club has resisted previous approaches, we have felt that it is everyone’s best interests that we do not stand in his way and this move takes place.

“Hull KR will pay a significant transfer fee for this move to take place and we will continue to work positively with our Dual Registration partner Club Hull KR during the forthcoming season. We will continue to actively monitor the recruitment market to identify appropriate replacements.”

